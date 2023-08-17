Over 300 drones are sitting at Entebbe airport

More than 300 drones are sitting at Entebbe international airport having been confiscated over a period of seven months. According to the Uganda Revenue Authority’s customs department, many importers do not follow the procedures which include getting clearance from the Chief of Defence Forces. The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority says there are new regulations for unmanned aerial vehicles that include provisions that penalize anyone flying a drone without UCCA’s permission.