OIL SECTOR DEVELOPMENT: What final investment decision will mean for economy

Oil companies Total energies and China National Offshore oil company (CNOOC) will tomorrow 1st.Feb announce the long-awaited final investment Decision. The planned 15-20 Billion dollars investment after the FID will not only facilitate Uganda’s GDP growth by 22% but also unlock 60,000 direct and indirect jobs which will attract 48m dollars per annum.