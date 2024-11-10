Nutritionists tip public on effect of food supplements

Nutritionists from the Allied Nutritionist Association Uganda Limited have criticized street hawkers selling food supplements, stating it undermines the nutrition profession. They explained that supplements should not be sold on the streets, as the misinformation from hawkers could be harmful. The association has launched the Nutritionists' CPD platform, an app designed to monitor unqualified practitioners and provide certified courses. They raised concerns that the situation has gone unchecked, leading to health complications in 4 out of every 10 Ugandans.