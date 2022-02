NUP leader Kyagulanyi calls for end to land grabbing

National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Kyagulanyi has called for action to end land grabbing in the country. Attending a funeral ceremony for the late Monsignor Charles Kato in Kakomo village Mpenja sub-county, Gomba District. Kyagulanyi also castigated the ugly menace of tribalism, instead of calling for all those found guilty of an offence to be tried fairly.