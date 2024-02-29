NUP calls for Mpuuga's resignation as parliamentary commissioner

The National Unity Platform has asked Mathias Mpuuga to step down from his role as Parliamentary Commissioner. In a statement released this evening, the party says that at a meeting held on Wednesday, Mpuuga, the former Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, admitted that he was allocated 500 million shillings under the pretext that these were service awards. NUP says three other parliamentary commissioners also took the money. NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi confirms the development