NUP accuses UPDF of hypocrisy as it reinstates party symbol

National Unity Platform President, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has this Wednesday reinstated the red berets as the signature symbol of the People Power movement and the party. Kyagulanyi and his supporters had stopped putting on the berets after the Army's decision to designate the red beret as official military clothing that landed civilians into jail. However, in a press conference at their party headquarters in Kamwokya, the NUP President called the beret ban a sham and denounced the security forces to what they called double standards for its failure to arrest journalist Andrew Mwenda who appeared in a video dressed in military uniform last week.