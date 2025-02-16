Number of people studying Chinese Language increases

The Chinese community in Uganda, largely entrenched in the manufacturing sector, has underscored the importance of Ugandans learning the Chinese language. China today is Uganda’s largest trading partner. However, much is undercut by the language barrier. The Chinese community also marked the start of their new year by donating more scholastic materials and food items worth 15 million shillings to Luyanzi Institute in Wakiso, one of the schools offering the Chinese language.