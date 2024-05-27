North Ankole diocese welcomes newly ordained bishop

Christians in Ankole North Diocese have welcomed a new bishop - Rev Canon Alfred Muhoozi. Rev Muhoozi was elected the third Bishop of North Ankole Diocese at the last house of bishops sitting at the Lweza Conference Centre in March. The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu led the consecration ceremonies at the Emmanuel Cathedral in Rushere and called on the new shepherd to Rev. Canon Muhoozi, aged 51 years has been the Archdeacon of Kinoni Archdeaconry in North Ankole Diocese and is married to Molly Muhoozi. He has four children and two grandchildren. He takes over from the retiring Bishop Stephen Namanya, who first took office in 2015.