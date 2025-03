NMG journalist assaulted at Wandegeya police

Earlier today, Steven Mbidde, a journalist with the Nation Media Group, was reportedly assaulted by police officers at Wandegeya Police Station in Kampala while on duty. Mbidde was at the station to follow up on individuals arrested after police dispersed National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters en route to Kawempe for campaigns supporting the party’s candidate in the Kawempe North by-election, Erias Nalukoola.