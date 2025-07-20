Fire destroys businesses in Mityana; traders suffer heavy losses

Traders in Mityana town are counting losses after a fire gutted their businesses. According to the business owners, they received information at 2 a.m. that a fire had broken out at their premises. When they rushed to their businesses, they found that the fire had already surrounded the area. They made phone calls to the Mityana police station but were informed that the fire brigade vehicle was down. They tried what they could to save their businesses, but all in vain. It was only later that the fire brigade from Kampala responded, but by then it was too late. Traders say they have lost property worth millions of shillings.