Defeated NRM aspirants reject results, threaten independent bids

In the aftermath of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries for the MP seat, some of the defeated candidates are still in disbelief and refuse to accept the results, alleging widespread irregularities. One of the aspirants in the election, Shafik Kabangize, was defeated in the race for the Makindye East MP seat. He later suffered from high blood pressure and is currently still bedridden. He, along with others we spoke to, said that if the NRM Tribunal does not do its job properly, they are likely to run as independents.