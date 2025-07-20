HEALTH FOCUS: HIV-AIDS epidemic in Uganda continues to affect more women

The HIV/AIDS epidemic in Uganda is still showing a female face! This is because more women and girls continue to be unequivocally infected and affected by HIV. The impact is such that Uganda will not meet the 2025 HIV/AIDS 95-95-95 global targets due to the soaring number of new infections. Over three decades of efforts towards ending the infection as a public health threat are being stifled by several factors, including funding. Walter Mwesigye has more in this week’s health focus.