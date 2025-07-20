EAC Chief calls for Unified Africa Resource mobilization strategy

The East African Community Secretary General, Veronica Nduva, has called for a unified, continent-wide resource mobilization strategy in a bid to strengthen Africa's economic muscle. The call comes at a time when Africa is grappling with limited resources to finance its development agenda and ambitions. She made the remarks during a high-level roundtable convened by the African Union Development Agency-NEPAD in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.