Rush for nominations highlights high-stakes nature of Ugandan politics

Now, with about six months to the general elections, a significant number of Ugandans have been swarming the offices of their political parties to seek nomination, with most crowding the ruling National Resistance Movement, as witnessed from nominations for local government, special interest groups, to parliamentary levels. Some argue that this trend is because politics is currently the most lucrative business in the country, making it a do-or-die situation. However, the idea of politics being a do-or-die affair—where winning is crucial and compromise is viewed as a sign of weakness—has not only divided the country's politics but also eroded democracy. We have more in this special report.