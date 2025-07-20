Uganda faces Kenya in crucial Pearl of Africa T20I derby

Uganda's Cricket Cranes will take on Kenya tomorrow at Entebbe Oval in the ongoing Pearl of Africa T20I Series. Uganda comes into this fixture brimming with confidence, having won two games out of two. Uganda currently sits at the top of the log with four points, while Kenya, who have won one and lost one match, know that only a victory will keep their hopes of clinching the Pearl of Africa T20I Series title alive. The derby is a battle for regional supremacy—one that resonates across generations and inspires rising talents in both nations.