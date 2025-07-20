Uganda’s youth Table Tennis Team set for triple continental challenge

A youthful team of seven talented table tennis players and two coaches has been officially flagged off to represent Uganda at three major continental tournaments in Lagos, Nigeria. The national squad will first take part in the African Hopes Week and Challenge (U12), which will run from July 21 to 25. This will be followed by the Africa Youth Championships (U15 & U19), scheduled for July 27 to August 3. The team will conclude their tour with the Africa Youth Cup on August 4 and 5. Coach Katumba Alvin, one of the team’s two leaders, expressed strong confidence in the squad’s potential.