IGG Kamya reports progress in fighting civil service corruption

The rampant corruption among civil servants is one of the biggest challenges in combating the vice that continues to deplete the government's budget, hindering development and service delivery. Betti Kamya, the Inspector General of Government, states that they have devised methods to ensure their detectives track the money or lifestyle of civil servants. They discovered that, although procedures in areas like procurement are followed correctly, negotiations for commissions often occur outside the office. Kamya's contract, along with others in the ombudsman entity, is set to expire in September. In this second part of Sudhir Byaruhanga's interview with Kamya, it is reported that the entity has investigated 5,000 cases and prosecuted over 200 officers during her tenure.