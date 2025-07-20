Archbishop Kazimba condemns violence in NRM primaries

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Samuel Stephen Kazimba Mugalu, has condemned the violence and chaos that occurred during the recently concluded NRM primaries. These primaries are said to have been marked by voter bribery, result tampering, violence—including murder—and property destruction. Kazimba emphasized that it is the responsibility of everyone to promote peace during elections by rejecting sectarianism, nepotism, corruption, and violence against one another. The Archbishop made these remarks during a prayer service at St. Thomas Church of Uganda in Kiira Municipality.