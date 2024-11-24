Njeru factory starts rebuilding water sources after NEMA closure

Last week, the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) closed down the Njeru Factory following concerns that it had dumped waste in the neighborhood, damaging water sources there. Subsequently, NEMA ordered the company to repair the water wells as one of eight conditions to be fulfilled before it can reopen the factory. Today, company officials delivered building materials to the site to start the reconstruction of the destroyed water sources.