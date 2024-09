Nine-year-old boy battles severe rabies at Kabale Hospital

A nine-year-old boy from Kanyante village in Kabale district is battling a severe case of rabies at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital, located at Makanga Hill in Kabale municipality. Angel Amanyabyona, a P2 pupil at Kibuga Primary School in Ndorwa West, was bitten by a stray dog two weeks ago while walking to his grandparents’ home. He was only taken to the hospital after his condition worsened, affecting many of his bodily functions.