New report exposes crisis of illicit alcohol consumption in Uganda

A newly released white paper by the Coalition Against Illicit Alcohol Uganda, in collaboration with Arrow Empirical Research Institute, has uncovered a nationwide crisis, painting a sobering picture of the scale, causes, and consequences of illicit alcohol consumption in Uganda. Titled “Public Health Implications of the Harmful Consumption of Illicit Alcohol in Uganda,” the report draws from intensive fieldwork and laboratory analyses across Kampala City and Arua District, prompting stakeholders to call for increased efforts to fight illicit alcohol.