New Katonga bridge finally opens to all traffic

Works Minister Gen Edward Katumba Wamala formally launched an alternative steel bridge at R. Katonga. This move comes nine months after the Katonga Bridge collapsed due to heavy rains, forcing the rerouting of heavy traffic. The new steel bridge is expected to handle heavier motor traffic from Kampala to Masaka, while traffic from Masaka to Kampala will use part of the old Katonga Bridge.