New FDC faction ready to evolve into political party

All is set for the Forum for Democratic Change Katonga faction delegates’ conference tomorrow that will determine the formation of a new political party. The FDC Katonga faction has asked security not to disrupt their delegates' conference, stating that it is not their responsibility to notify the police about an event at their premises. The faction, which split from the FDC leadership at Najjanankumbi, has been conducting national consultative meetings since March to chart a new political course.