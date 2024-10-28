Nearly 400 homes were destroyed in Bulambuli landslide

Leaders in the landslide-prone upper Bulambuli District have suggested that the government give the residents money to acquire land in safer places. They blame the slow relocation process which is well into the 12th year, for exposing the lives of the residents to great risk of landslides. The multiple landslides that hit Namisuni and Sisiyi sub counties flattening homes and rendering roads impassable have sparked off fears, that an estimated 300 families are exposed to the risk.