Ndiga clan head Daniel Bbosa shot dead by assailants

Members of the Ndiga Clan are still puzzled by the Sunday evening killing of the Ndiga Clan head, Lwomwa Daniel Bbosa, who was shot dead by assailants traveling on a motorcycle near his home in Lungujja, Lubaga Division, Kampala. The family and relatives are still working through the burial arrangements. However, the police have since confirmed that the assailants were from the same clan. As SOLOMON KAWEESA reports, the deceased clan head will only be laid to rest after his successor has been found.