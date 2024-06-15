National team flagged off for Rwanda meet

A delegation of 23 players from Alton Basketball Academy is to embark on an exciting journey to Rwanda for the summer camp where they will play different games with Rwanda’s biggest Academy, Elite Basketball Academy. The journey that is set to mark a significant milestone in their mission to nurture young basketball talent also promises to be a valuable experience for the young athletes, paving the way for future collaborations and continued growth. The academy’s lineup for the trip includes the U13 girls team and U16 and U18 teams for both boys and girls.