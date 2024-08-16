National Identity Card renewal exercise to start in October

The State Minister for Internal Affairs David Muhoozi has set 15th October 2024, as the date on which the National Identification and Registration Authority, NIRA will start renewal of National Identity Cards, with their expiry expected before the end of the year. The new ID cards will involve new features like face recognition. The government needs to register over 17.2 million Ugandans, who are unregistered, while also renewing the cards of 15 million people, whose IDs have expired.