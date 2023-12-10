Namirembe Diocese welcomes and enthrones Bishop Moses Banja

The new Bishop of Namirembe Diocese, Rt. Rev. Moses Banja, has urged the government to find a lasting solution to the ever-increasing land wrangles in the country. According to Bishop Banja, the church has fallen victim to land wrangles with unscrupulous individuals trying to steal its land. Banja's call came in his first address as the Bishop of Namirembe Diocese, following his enthronement and consecration today at St. Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe.