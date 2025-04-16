Muvawala calls for repeal of outdated creative industry laws

Joseph Muvawala, the Executive Director of the National Planning Authority, has asked MPs to repeal outdated laws in the creative industry to align with current emerging trends. This is among eight recommendations contained in a research paper titled "A Diagnostic Study of the Cultural and Creative Industries in Uganda," which was launched during the 14th National Development Policy Forum held in Kampala last evening. He stated that some current laws stifle the work of creatives who operate in an underfunded sector.