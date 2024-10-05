Museveni waives fees for non-tourist travelers at Murchison Falls

President Yoweri Museveni has ordered the agencies in charge of national parks to waive charges on non-tourist travelers transiting through Murchison Falls National Park to and from northern Uganda following the closure of Karuma Bridge, which is under repair. Museveni issued the directive on Friday during his meeting with members of the NRM Parliamentary Caucus at State House Entebbe. This follows a standoff between some MPs from northern Uganda and West Nile and Uganda Wildlife officials over the fees.