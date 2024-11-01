Museveni urges Anglicans to lead exemplary lives at All Saints Cathedral opening in Nakasero

President Museveni has urged Anglicans to live exemplary and responsible lives to impact their communities. He made the call as he joined hundreds during the official opening of the new All Saints Cathedral in Nakasero. The occasion also saw the consecration of the fifth Assistant Bishop of Kampala Diocese, Venerable Rev Canon Fredrick Jackson Baalwa. Meanwhile, at the function, a number of individuals were ordained deacons and priests, and others installed as canons, notable among them being the Minister for Energy, Ruth Nankabirwa.