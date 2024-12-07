Museveni promotes wealth creation in Kasese, celebrates local leaders

President Museveni has reiterated his message of wealth creation in Kasese at a rally held to celebrate three sons of the soil: Ministers Godfrey Kabbyanga and Gen. Wilson Mbadi, as well as Makerere University Chancellor Dr. Crispus Kiyonga. The rally was the first since the Omusinga wa Rwenzururu returned to Kasese after securing amnesty following over a year in custody, having been charged with terrorism and related offenses in 2016.