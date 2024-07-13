Multitudes attend Priest and Deacon Ordination ceremony at Regina Caeli Cathedral in Soroti city

Multitudes of people from different walks of life today braved the scorching heat to attend a priestly and deaconate ordination ceremony at Regina Caeli Cathedral site, Aminiti in Soroti City. Six deaconates were ordained to the order of priesthood and one seminarian as a deaconate. The mass was presided over by the Rt. Rev. Dr. Joseph Eciru Oliach, the bishop of Soroti Catholic Diocese. Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and Vice President Jessica Alupo also attended.