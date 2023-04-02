Muhabura diocese installs new bishop

Vice President Jessica Alupo has joined Christians in Kisoro for the installation of a new Bishop for Muhabura Diocese Reverend Canon Godfrey Mbitse. He replaces Bishop Cranmer Mugisha, who in 2021 sought early retirement. Bishop Mugisha was due to retire in 2024. Bishop Dan Zoreka of Kinkizi diocese is the day's main preacher. Canon Mbitse began his church ministry in Muhabura Diocese as a youth leader and Church Teacher. He has been a parish priest since 1998 and has served as an Archdeacon since 2009. Since 2015, he served as the Diocesan Mission Coordinator and Diocesan Head of Clergy. Mbitse was ordained as a deacon in 1998 and a priest in 1999 in Muhabura Diocese. Aged 59, the Bishop-elect holds a Bachelor of Divinity from Bishop Barham University College of Uganda Christian University, and a Diploma in Theology.