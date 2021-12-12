Mpuuga, Nabbanja mobilise voters in Kayunga by-election

Leader of Opposition and National Unity Platform Vice for Buganda Region Mathias Mpuuga has rallied voters in Kayunga to vote for NUP's candidate Harriet Nakwedde for the Kayunga district chairperson seat. The upcoming by-election to fill the Kayunga district chairperson seat following the death of the former chairperson Muhammad Ffeffeka has already attracted bigwigs from all political parties as they vie to secure the position. On the other hand, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja continues her tour of duty in the district encouraging NRM supporters to turn up for the election and ensure that the ruling party takes the seat in the by-election.