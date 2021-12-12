Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Daily Monitor
  • 1 National Mityana police officer succumbed to gunshot wound, postmortem reveals
  • 2 Motor Sport Max Verstappen wins Formula One world title
  • 3 Education Bankers’ chief tips fresh graduates on business opportunity amidst Covid-19 setbacks
  • 4 Editorial Right of way doesn’t justify  impunity
  • 5 Commentary Moving “intersectionality” away from the buzzword culture
  • 6 National There is need to raise retirement age for judicial officers – CJ
  • 7 News Kenya's power cost to drop by 15 per cent before Christmas
  • 8 National Accountability of Covid-19 resources wanting – report
  • 9 People & Power Americans can eat their sanctions, our General does not eat KFC