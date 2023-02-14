MPs' reactions to the release of two NUP lawmakers

Members of Parliament have expressed their pleasure at the bail granted on Monday to the Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya and Makindye West legislator Allan Ssewanyana. They argue that it was wrong for the MPs to be incarcerated for 17 months, even before the prosecution could embark on evidence collection in the first place. The Kabale Municipality MP, Dr Nicholas Kamara, says the case against the two legislators is an issue of political persecution geared towards demobilising the Opposition from the Central region stronghold.