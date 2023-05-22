MPs fear for safety amid threats over Sports Federations' public funds

Members of Parliament on the Public Accounts Committee say they are living in fear following threats to them concerning public funds extended to sports federations. Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa said he received a strange caller over the investigation before redirecting the caller to the Auditor General's Office, which had initiated the probe. The revelation came about as MPs interfaced with officials from the National Council of Sports led by the General Secretary Dr Patrick Ogwel. The Auditor General raised audit queries on the funds that federations had failed to account for before those concerned pointed the matter towards the council's insistence on asking for kickbacks.