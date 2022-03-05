MPs call for drastic reforms in Soroti juice factory

A report by parliament into the mismanagement of the Soroti Fruit Factory is calling for the IGG to intervene with a view of prosecuting the culprits. The report also recommends a review of the contracts of management staff, starting with the CEO with those staying on the job, given performance contracts to ensure the company's strategic objectives. As ALI MIVULE reports, all this came to light following a petition by Soroti Division MP Jonathan Ebwalu, citing gross abuse of office especially after 2.5 billion shillings was spent on the construction of the perimeter wall.