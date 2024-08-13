MPs ask oil firms to employ more local people

Members of the Parliamentary Forum on Labour, Decent Employment and Productivity want oil companies to consider employing local people where the oil and gas projects are. The MPs say that local communities surrounding the oil and gas resource have only been getting petty jobs which are of low value. According to a report presented by Anthony Ayesiga the Hoima District Labor Officer on behalf of all Labor Officers from the Albertine Region, the local communities surrounding the oil and gas projects are offered low-paying jobs which worsens their vulnerability due to the high cost of living.