MPs arrested following President's corruption remarks

A squad of armed police and detectives in a convoy of four minibusses has arrived at Kira Police Division, where three MPs spent the night in detention. The MPs are Lwengo District Woman MP Cissy Namujju, Bunyole West MP Yusuf Mutembuli, and Busiki County MP Paul Akamba. Their arrest comes just days after President Museveni revealed a racket of officials at the finance ministry who collude with other government agencies through Parliament to include their shares in the budgets. One of the MPs at Kira division police this morning indicated that the arrested MPs were scheduled to record statements.