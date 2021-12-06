MPs approve plan to pay oil transportation fees in kind

The National Resources Committee of Parliament has okayed a plan by the Uganda National Oil Company to pay the transportation tariff for Oil through the Pipeline in kind instead of cash. The committee report on the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Bill 2021 observes that Uganda is bound by the Host Government Agreement earlier signed with Investors to pay in kind. The committee also okayed the 12.77 US dollar transportation tariff per barrel of oil transported from Hoima to Tanga