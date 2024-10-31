Ministry reports drop in maternal deaths, calls for more training

The Ministry of Health has registered success in reducing child and maternal deaths in the country, according to the report on safe motherhood compiled by various health workers. The report indicates a tremendous decline in the number of women who die during childbirth. Health workers, however, say there is still a challenge with expectant mothers who continue to go to traditional birth attendants, which is affecting the progress being made. The ministry also highlighted the need to engage and train more community health workers to address the gaps.