Ministry of Health funds isolation ward at Kisoro hospital

The Ministry of Health, under the Uganda COVID-19 Response and Emergency Preparedness Project, has allocated 7.1 billion shillings to Kisoro District to construct an Isolation Ward and a theatre at Kisoro Hospital. Kisoro Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Emmanuel Bahane says the facility serves a huge population, including foreign nationals from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, who sometimes cross into the country with several contagious diseases such as Ebola.