Ministry closes illegal school in Kayunga district

A team from the Ministry of Education and Sports has closed Africana Vision Secondary School in Nazigo Sub-county, Kayunga District. It was found to be operated illegally by a single Luganda teacher. Led by Senior School Inspector Godfrey Cherop, the team paraded the students and instructed them to vacate the premises due to the school's illegal status. This action is part of a country-wide school inspection.