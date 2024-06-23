Minister Mutuuzo urges focus on male emancipation amid women's progress at National Gender Forum

The Minister of State for Gender and Culture, Peace Mutuuzo, has urged civic organizations to redirect their efforts towards emancipating men, following advancements in empowering women socially and economically. Her call was made during the National Gender Forum organized by FIDA-Uganda in Kampala. Minister Mutuuzo notes that while women have made significant strides towards achieving desired emancipation, the boy child is gradually being neglected, leading to social imbalances. However, Executive Director of FIDA Uganda, Lilian Adrigo, acknowledges substantial progress by women, yet they still encounter challenges accessing justice and opportunities in the workplace, innovation, and investment sectors.