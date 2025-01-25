Minister Kabbyanga blames NRM government for failing to combat corruption

The National Guidance State Minister, Godfrey Kabbyanga, has blamed the NRM government for failing to fight corruption. The minister says there is no need for the NRM to rejoice in the weaknesses of opposition parties when they are unable to address their own challenges, such as corruption, which is affecting the country's development. Kabbyanga's statement came during a one-week national guidance civic education workshop for the Kigezi sub-region, held at Kinkiizi High School in Kanungu District. This also comes as the NRM prepares to hold its 39th Liberation Anniversary in Mubende tomorrow.