Meeting the Pontiff: A singer who performed for Pope Francis

It has been nearly ten years since Pope Francis visited Uganda, but for Music Director Jude Luwaga, the memory remains fresh. Luwaga was a member of the 150-member choir that animated the historic Mass at Namugongo in 2015, when Pope Francis visited Uganda. From Latin rehearsals to the unforgettable moment the Pope walked in, Luwaga shares the story of what happened that day. Norbert Atukunda reports.