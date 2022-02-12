Medics blast forces over persistent torture

The Uganda Medical Association has joined the list of institutions condemning the recent torture acts against detained suspects. They are instead calling for proper treatment of the suspects to prevent the devastating after-effects. UMA president Dr Sam Oledo has also urged the security forces to allow them to access detention centres to provide proper medical attention. As ALI MIVULE reports, the association has criticised doctors who treat these suspects but never provide medical reports on their condition.