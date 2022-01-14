Medical records professionals consider industrial action

The medical records and health information professionals are considering calling for industrial action within 90 days over poor salary. United under their umbrella Association Bonded Uganda Health Information Officers and Medical Coders Association, they say they have been neglected since the government agreed to enhance salaries for health workers leaving them with poor salaries, salary discrepancies. There are about 2,000 medical records personnel registered in the association. They are categorized as senior medical records officers, medical records officers, Assistant medical records officers, and medical records assistants from Health Center III, General Hospital to National referral hospital.