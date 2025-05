Mbarara University launches uro-gynaecology training program

Mbarara University of Science and Technology has launched a training program to equip medical workers who handle uro-gynaecological conditions. The program, supported by Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital, aims to bring super-specialized gynaecological services to women. Urogynaecologists say fistula is the most common condition, affecting around 200,000 women in the country.